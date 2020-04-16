Stephanie Kuzmack was named a 2020 Truman Scholar by the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation on April 15, according to a news release from Tech. Kuzmack, a senior sociology major from Española, New Mexico, was one of the 62 students who received the scholarship out of the 773 students who applied.
As it is one of the most competitive U.S. fellowships, the Harry S. Truman Scholarship is a scholarship designed for undergraduate students who have demonstrated leadership and academic excellence, as well as a commitment to serving the public, according to the release.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to compete for such a prestigious scholarship,” Kuzmack said, according to the release. “I want to thank my mentors, specifically Michael San Francisco and Wendoli Flores, for supporting me through the lengthy application process and for encouraging and believing in me all those times I doubted myself. Texas Tech provided me with many avenues to volunteer my services that are recognized through this scholarship. I am humbled and elated to be a part of the 2020 Truman Scholars and to represent Texas Tech and my home state of New Mexico in a positive light.”
Kuzmack worked as a summer intern in the office of U.S. Rep. Al Green in 2019, where she met various government officials like U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the release.
Kuzmack is an Honors student and mentor for the Bayless Elementary Mentoring and First-Year Experience Programs. She is also working on starting a student organization that works with homeless people living at Grace Campus through the Honors Grace Campus Initiative.
At Tech, Kuzmack holds many roles, serving as a senator for the College of Arts & Sciences and on the Cultural Diversity committee in Tech’s Student Government Association, a member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society, Mortar Board, Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Delta Pi Hispanic honor society and a volunteer for Literacy Lubbock, according to the release. She was also a member of the Freshman Leadership Association during her freshman year.
Kuzmack plans to attend graduate school for sociology at Tech after receiving her bachelor’s degree in May, continuing into law school, according to the release. She would like to be a progressive prosecutor while still pursuing interests in social work and teaching agencies.
“This is a wonderful achievement in Stephanie’s academic career and is reflected in the campus leadership opportunities of which she’s taken advantage,” Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said, according to the release. “On behalf of the Texas Tech University community, I want to congratulate Stephanie on this outstanding recognition. She is a great example of ‘From Here, It’s Possible.’”
Kuzmack is the second Tech student to be named a Truman Scholar as Joy McGlaun was the first in 2001, according to the release.
“Being only the second student in Texas Tech history to earn a Truman Scholarship, it is indeed an honor for Stephanie to have attained this award,” Wendoli Flores, director of Prestigious External Student Awards, said, according to the release. “The Truman Scholarship is highly competitive, and it is not only necessary to produce a compelling application, but finalists must make a memorable impression during the selection interviews. I believe her success can be attributed to her genuine demeanor and sense of humility, along with her determination to make a difference as a public servant. I could not be prouder of her success, and I look forward to watching Stephanie pursue her dreams and becoming the change agent she longs to be in our society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.