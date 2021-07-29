On Thursday, July 29, the presidents and chancellors within the Southeastern Conference unanimously voted to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the conference, according to the SEC website.
The membership of the two universities would start on July 1, 2025 and the schools would be eligible to compete in the 2025-26 academic year, according to the website.
The SEC is comprised of University of Alabama, University of Arkansas, Auburn University, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, University of Missouri, University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee, Texas A&M University and Vanderbilt University.
