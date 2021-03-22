COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall are still available for appointment, according to a release from the City of Lubbock March 22. The available dates and times are:
- March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 25 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- March 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The release mentioned the addition of all individuals 50 years of age or older as Phase 1C to the list of eligible individuals for vaccination. People who wish to make an appointment to get vaccinated this week may do so by visiting mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or by calling the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at (806) 775-2933. The Health Department phone lines open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. The city plans for additional health clinics in the upcoming week, according to the release.
