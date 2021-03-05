Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec released a statement today regarding the university’s response Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order going into effect March 10 that lifts the statewide mask mandate and limitations on indoor capacity.
To minimize disruptions, Tech will continue to require face coverings and social distancing in the classroom and indoor settings through the remainder of the spring semester, according to the statement.
As part of an effort to provide a traditional college experience, there will be a continued investment in outdoor gathering spaces such as the new Red Raider Plaza, located adjacent to the Student Union Building and University Library, according to the statement.
Additionally, the athletic department will issue revised policies regarding attendance at outdoor sporting events soon, according to the statement.
Though there is optimism that campus will return to normal operations in the summer and fall terms, Tech will continue to require face coverings, social distancing and providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the statement.
