The Texas Tech Climate Center will host a virtual Science by the Glass Tuesday featuring Kristine DeLong, associate professor in in paleoceanography and paleoclimatology from Louisiana State University.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom, according to a Tech news release. One can register in advance for the event via Zoom.
The presentation will consist of DeLong’s experience as the leading principal investigator of an existing project that investigates a bald cypress forest offshore of Alabama, according to the news release.
To learn more about the event, visit the event's Eventbrite website.
