Administrators in college are not the only ones who can make a difference. With one in-person session, Texas Tech students have the chance to pose their concerns to make a similar impact.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and a group of students discussed aspects of the campus experience that can be improved during Office Hours with the President at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Administration Building in Suite 115.
The office hours session is meant to give students the opportunity to express suggestions on improving the student experience at Tech, Schovanec said. The office hours provides a way to hear the stories of different students.
“If you don't visit with them, sometimes you don't just realize that each one has these wonderful stories,” he said. “It’s a real blessing to spend time with them like that.”
The next session will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 21.
Office Hours with the President, which started in Spring 2018, consists of the group of students all taking part in one session with Schovanec.
“We started out this way not knowing what to expect,” Schovanec said regarding the group experience. “I think you would agree that there’s a real benefit to the group experience.”
Students get to hear each others stories and some might stay in touch after the session, Schovanec said. Regarding topics discussed in past sessions, he said he has heard suggestions on improving mental health, parking safety, engagement with the local community and support for student veterans.
“The students come here with concerns that are not about them but broader issues that relate to the campus and to others,” he said. “I find it very inspiring.”
Molly May, freshman management major from Corpus Christi, said she came to the session to discuss a possible change in the academic calendar that could end classes before the week of Thanksgiving.
“First, I was looking at flights for Thanksgiving. Then, I was looking at how many classes we had after Thanksgiving, and I saw it was only three class days,” she said. “That seems a little bit ridiculous because I am going to go home for five days and then come back for three class days and take a couple of finals and go right back home. I figure it can be a little more efficient than that.”
Regarding possible solutions, May said Schovanec was helpful in directing her to the proper resources to develop a plan.
“He definitely gave me good points of contact for taking my plan further,” she said.
Disha Ganjegunte, freshman nutrition major on the pre-med track from El Paso, said she came to thank Grace Hernandez, chief of staff and associate vice president for administration, for the help they gave her when she wanted to learn more about Tech when looking for colleges.
“They really showed that they cared about the student at Texas Tech, and they cared about me and my background and what my goals were,” she said.
Regarding the actual session, Ganjegunte said it was interesting hearing other people’s views on the student experience.
“There were completely different perspectives that I never expected,” she said.
Charles Ramey II, educational psychology doctoral student from Lynchburg, Virginia, said in addition to getting the chance to meet Schovanec, he wanted to hear other people’s suggestions.
“I wanted to hear what other voices were talking about as well as just to hear his responses,” he said.
After hearing people’s suggestions, Ramey said there was a lot of similarities he was able to relate to.
“I can tell where there were intersections to where I could relate to the stories,” he said.
Suggestions, such as the academic calendar plan and those related to benefiting the graduation time of graduate students, are ones Ramey said he liked.
Regardless of the topics discussed during this session, meeting with Schovanec could be beneficial for different reasons.
“I think if somebody is interested in it, I would definitely encourage them to come,” May said, “because it was a really rewarding experience for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.