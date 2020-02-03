Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec discussed a variety of topics with a group of students during Office Hours with the President on Monday.
The office hours, which took place at 3 p.m. in Suite 115 of the Administration Building, allowed students to talk to Schovanec about their ideas to improve the university.
Twelve students attended the office hours with Schovanec. The students proposed their issues, concerns and ideas to him and one another.
Schovanec addressed multiple topics, such as the diversity of the school, environmental sustainability, bus routes, the TapRide app and more.
Maddy Ratliff, a senior creative media industries major from Dallas, said she attended Schovanec's office hours in order to get his help with her senior capstone.
Ratliff’s capstone project will be a documentary video over environmental sustainability, she said. The documentary will include three aspects of focus.
The first part of the documentary will be focused on a personal level of sustainability that will include residents of Lubbock, Ratliff said. The second part of the documentary will be focused on the institution of Tech, which is why Ratliff went to the office hours.
The third part of the documentary will be dedicated to Lubbock as a city and its environmental sustainability efforts, Ratliff said. The documentary will aim to identify what these areas are doing well, what holds them back and how they can improve their environmental sustainability.
“I think it’s awesome that he’s transparent and open,” Ratliff said. “It’s not that intimidating either.”
It is great that Schovanec has a place for students to pronounce their issues and concerns, Ratliff said.
“If you have an issue, concern or idea, you should bring it to the office hours or educate yourself by sitting and listening,” she said.
It is a misconception that the office hours were not one-on-one sessions but a group discussion, Ratliff said.
Gabriel Warren, a junior psychology major from Austin, said he went to the office hours to give Schovanec his support. Warren is the president of the Hispanic Student Society (HSS).
Warren has been at Tech for three years, and he has seen Schovanec do a lot more for people of different ethnicities than other administrators have done, he said.
Warren wants to set a new foundation between HSS and the administration to help better the diversity at Tech, he said. Warren is now looking forward to meeting with Schovanec’s secretary, as well as possibly joining a town hall meeting to talk about what can be done for the society.
“Overall, I felt like the meeting was very productive,” Warren said. “Schovanec opening up these office hours are more than enough because he cares and he wants to have conversations with the people he is serving.”
The next Office Hours with the President will take place at 3 p.m. on April 7 in Suite 115 of the Administration Building, according to an Office of the President email. Office hours for faculty and staff to visit Schovanec are set for 11 a.m. on March 5 in the same location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.