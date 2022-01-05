President Schovanec released a COVID-19 update on Jan. 5, 2022. There has been an increase in the number of Omicron variant cases in Lubbock over the last week.
The update stated that students will be welcomed back to campus as scheduled on Jan. 12, with COVID-19 testing locations reopened on Jan. 4.
United Supermarkets will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Jan. 7, and TDEM will host vaccination clinics on Fridays.
Schovanec stated in the release that Texas Tech, being consistent with the latest CDC recommendations, has revised the guidance for students, faculty and staff who have been exposed or tested positive. Those with a known exposure should wear a mask for 10 days, and be tested on day five. If a person is to test positive or develop symptoms, self-isolation should begin immediately and last for a five day period. When a person is asymptomatic or their symptoms are gone, a mask must be worn for an additional five days. All positive tests should be reported to Tech through the campus reporting system.
College Deans have the ability to make temporary changes in the way a class meets beginning today. Course modality changes can last for up to three weeks, ending Feb. 4.
Tech will continue its sanitization stations across campus and provide eMist for classrooms on a regular basis. Some drinking fountains will be closed through Feb. 4.
Schovanec encourages people to postpone in-person events through Feb. 4 and will continue to communicate with personnel before the start of classes.
