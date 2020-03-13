In light of Tech beginning online instruction on March 30 due to COVID-19, President Lawrence Schovanec sent an email updating students about services on campus.
According to the email, it is not recommended for students to move out of their residence halls.
Auxiliary Services including residence halls, dining facilities, the recreation center, student union and student health services will remain open and operational, according to the email.
Hospitality Services has established extended spring break dining hours through March 27, with a schedule available at hospitality.ttu.edu. When hours for the online instruction period are determined, they will also be available on the website, according to information from Alan Cushman, hospitality services unit manager.
The use of online and remote instruction will continue until it is determined on-campus, face-to-face instruction is safe, according to the email. Tech will continue to provide regular updates on decisions regarding a return to face-to-face instruction or the duration of online instruction.
