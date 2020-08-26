Tuition and fees, the digital divide and thoughts on the first week of classes all were topics discussed during a virtual panel Wednesday consisting of Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and other Texas university leaders.
The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas (TAMEST) hosted the “Impacts of COVID-19 on Higher Education in Texas” webinar, which also consisted of James Milliken, chancellor of the University of Texas System, Renu Khator, chancellor of the University of Houston System and president of the University of Houston, Mark Barteau, vice president for research at Texas A&M University, and Reginald DesRoches, provost of Rice University.
The way Tech reopened was based on input from students and parents of students, Schovanec said.
“That’s why a little over 60 percent of our courses have some degree of face-to-face,” he said. “That’s why more than 70 percent of our freshmen-level courses have some degree of face-to-face.”
In addition to thinking about academic opportunities when choosing a university to attend, Schovanec said students also think about the campus culture, which consists of interacting with people. The students at Tech want face-to-face interaction.
At the University of Houston System, Khator said she wants to focus more on how to reopen effectively and safely rather than why a school should reopen.
“I think we have an obligation to the taxpayers of Texas to make sure that we do our very best and not just throw in the towel,” she said regarding reopening in the safest way possible.
Even though some students want face-to-face interaction, some students still are utilizing virtual means to receive an education.
The fact that not everybody has access to certain technology is an issue Schovanec said the university has addressed.
“I think we have to keep in mind as we go forward, especially in rural Texas, there is a lack of technology that has impeded their access to education,” he said.
Schovanec will not diminish the challenges that students in urban areas face, but there are students spread across the sparsely-populated areas of West Texas that have issues with technology access, he said. Typically, students in lower socioeconomic classes face the most challenges.
Regardless, online course delivery will have a bigger presence, Schovanec said.
When COVID-19 became present in the U.S. and impacted different higher education institutions, Milliken said the transition to online learning was not perfect throughout the UT System.
“But consider that less than 20 percent of our faculty have taught a single course online and less than 40 percent or our students have taken a single course online. Then, that changed to 100 percent in both categories,” he said.
One of the silver linings is that UT System faculty became more interested in implementing online learning, Milliken said.
Also, over the past several months, faculty have become more educated about how to deliver courses online, Schovanec said.
Some may think this use of distance learning is cheap, but Schovanec said that is not the case.
“Personnel is the primary reason but there’s overhead costs,” he said. “There’s issues in ADA compliance that are very significant.”
For those asking whether there will be cuts in tuition and fees, Schovanec said fees will be reduced but not tuition.
“During the summer, we eliminated all campus fees, even though during Summer II, we had some face-to-face instruction,” he said, “and we also eliminated the online learning distance fee, which we attach to certain courses.”
For fall courses, Schovanec said the online learning distance fee was eliminated for classes that would typically be delivered in person. This decision cost Tech over $11 million.
Financial support for students is another factor that has faced different pressures, as financial aid offices have to figure out how to access CARES Act funding and how to provide support to students, Schovanec said.
How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted research initiatives at universities also was touched on during the webinar.
At Tech, Schovanec said proposal activity for research is up. Although, there are different considerations universities may need to make.
“I think as we think about the funding of research in the future, there are some things we need to be concerned about,” he said.
Understanding if temporarily suspended programs still will receive research support and how graduate student and international student enrollment will affect university research, Schovanec said.
Overall, Schovanec said, after traveling around campus, students are complying with health guidelines.
“I’ve been extraordinarily impressed,” he said. “I’m very proud of my students."
