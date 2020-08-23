COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of students lives this semester, from personal to financial. With students returning to campus this fall semester, tuition prices were on every student and parents’ mind.
Texas Tech tuition saw some reductions in fees but not in actual tuition. President Lawrence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech University, said that Tech’s tuition is set two years before the academic starts by the Board of Regents based on the recommendation given by the Office of the President.
This year’s average tuition was $11,600 of tuition and fees for 30 hours of coursework, $6,300 for housing, $3,600 for meals, with books being around $1,200, according to the President.
“Even though the board approves fees and tuition, our decision to eliminate certain fees during Summer I, Summer 2, and then in the fall was a decision we made in the President office,” Schovanec said, “We informed the board but did not seek their approval”
Such fees students saw removed for their tuition this summer were the Student Athletics fee and Distance Learning fee as stated in a letter from the president in July. Students can also elect to pay the Recreation Center fee and the Parking and Transportation fee, Schovanec said.
“Our reductions in fees charged to students for the fall, the fall alone, will represent a loss of $13.3 million to the university,” Schovanec said, “but we felt it was the right thing to do.”
During the summer sessions, the university saw a loss of $5.3 million, he said. The administration understands these are unprecedented times and are listening to concerns of students and parents.
Schovanec said not all students will see the same amount of reduction in tuition. The reason for this is students are still receiving face-to-face instruction and will see little reduction in fees than those taking online classes.
“We’ve increased financial aid from 2016 by 24 million dollars,” Schovanec said, “This year we will be distributing 350 million dollars, that includes loans, but I think scholarships are about half of that.”
Noel Sloan, Chief Financial Aid Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance, said that the university also received around $13 million from the CARES Act to the 21,000 students who applied for assistance
President Schovanec said that Tech’s tuition and fees is well below the national average. Sloan went on to say that we are in the bottom third of the Big 12 Conference in regards to tuition and fees.
“We’ve effectively provided a tuition and fee reduction by reducing our charges by over 18 million dollars,” Schovanec said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.