In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Lawrence Schovanec discussed various protective measures being implemented on campus and the impact they will have on undergraduate students.
During a press conference hosted on Thursday afternoon, Schovanec said spring break is effectively being extended to a two-week period followed by online delivery of all instruction until further notice, as previously announced in an email from the Office of the President to students on Thursday morning.
“We understand this will have an impact on the quality of the educational experience,” Schovanec said. “Many courses are delivered through an online format but the majority are still face-to-face.”
Currently, 20 percent of student credit hours are taught online, he said. However, some courses, such as activity courses including voice and dance, require a face-to face interaction.
In regards to capstone courses, research or other experiences that may be difficult to translate online, Schovanec said students are being directed to their college or department. Discussions on how to address those circumstances are still ongoing.
“Also, it’s been interesting to me reading the comments coming from students. Many of them are very concerned that they won’t have the same contact with the professor and their classmates,” he said. "That’s an essential part of what a residential campus is. We rub brains together.”
Student compensation due to the move to online classes is not on the table, he said. Online classes are not cheaper; that is a misconception.
While classes will be online, campus buildings, residential halls and designated dining facilities will remain open.
“I’ve had some questions, ‘why are you doing that?’, it’s because many of these students have no other place to go,” Schovanec said. “And so we are providing meals and a place for them to stay.”
Steps are being taken-on campus, such as enhanced sanitary measures in high traffic areas to prevent the spread of the virus. Additionally, athletic events and other events on campus will be cancelled.
“We’re strongly discouraging any large gatherings and trying to limit those to less than 50,” he said.
In addition to students on campus, students studying abroad will also be impacted, Schovanec said. The 105 Tech students abroad have been notified the university is bringing them back to the United States, and will cover the cost to do so. Additionally, spring break excursions have been canceled with students, again receiving compensation as necessary.
Looking to the conclusion of the year, a common question has been regarding graduation, Schovanec said. After meeting with those in charge of graduation earlier in the day, he said there are four different scenarios as to how graduation will be handled depending on the situation with the outbreak.
An announcement will be made on March 30 regarding these plans for graduation, he said. If the situation accelerates, the university may have to make a decision earlier than March 30.
“It is very likely that (graduation) will not be the experience we have had in the past,” Schovanec said.
More information on the outbreak and the measures being enacted by Tech are available at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/communications/emergency/coronavirus/
