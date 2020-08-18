On Tuesday, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec announced a new COVID-19 reporting platform.
The platform will allow faculty, staff and students to report positive COVID-19 diagnoses by an off-campus medical provider, according to a letter from the Office of the President.
It will operate using eRaider credentials and can be accessed on devices like phones, laptops and tablets, according to the letter.
One of the features includes a quick assessment tool which can be used for access to classrooms and other buildings by having users answer three questions according to the letter. Once answered, the user would have a green, yellow or red indicator which would give them clearance or information on how to proceed.
According to the letter, the full self-screening tool will provide a chance to review symptoms of COVID-19 and complete a self-screening exam.
The platform also lets students, faculty and staff report positive COVID-19 results, according to the letter. By reporting positive cases received by an off-campus provider, contact tracers can notify those in contact with the infected person.
Those who go through Student Health Services for their diagnosis do not need to report on the dashboard, according to the letter.
