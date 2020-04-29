After over a month under Stage IV operations, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec announced intentions on Wednesday for campus to reopen and face-to-face instruction to resume this year.
The primary focus of the president's announcement focused on a phased return in the fall, but if the situation allows, face-to-face instruction may resume during the Summer II session with an announcement coming in May.
Due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19, when instruction resumes on campus there will be increased precautions taken for the safety of all students, according to the email. These precautions will include social distancing and increased safety protocols, but might also include the use of protective masks, contact-tracing, testing and other tools based on recommendations.
Currently, the president and other campus officials are discussing and determining ways to reduce the density and amount of students present in classrooms at any given time. These precautions will also extend to popular campus areas, large-lecture based classrooms, student facilities and athletic events.
While the president's email indicates face-to-face instruction will return in some form, the email also discusses the possibility that students may have classes that meet in a format that blends face-to-face and online instruction.
Over the summer and fall semesters, Tech will work towards a phased return to normalcy. While the email states that life may not return to exactly what it was before, Schovanec intends for campus activity to resume with increased safety protocols.
