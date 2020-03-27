As Tech continues to provide assistance to the Tech community during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Lawrence Schovanec sent out an email on Friday saying refunds and credits for housing and dining will be awarded to those affected students.
If students have already left their dorms or have chosen a time to move our from now until May 15, they will receive a prorated refund credit to be processed into the students' account for March 23 to May 16, according to the email. This refund covers the time between the ends of spring break and the housing contract term. To expedite receipt of the funds, students must sign up for My Direct Deposit.
Only those students who have already elected to move out or have selected a designated move out time may receive this refund, so those who have not signed up may visit the housing website, according to the email. If one is unable to come move out due to a “shelter in place” order, they may contact housing@ttu.edu for instruction.
If students have unused dining dollars or prorated amounts on their meal plans, those will both roll over to the next semester, according to the email. Students who are graduating and have funds left on their meal plans will be provided with a refund. For more information, contact hospitality@ttu.edu.
