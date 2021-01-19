Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec provided insight for what he expects for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, how he felt the fall semester went and plans for the centennial celebration at Texas Tech.
With a sharp spike in positive COVID-19 cases on campus last fall after move-in dates, Schovanec said Tech has to be prepared for an increase.
“Certainly when you look at what’s happening in our state and across the country right now,” Schovanec said. “We have to expect that those numbers are going to go back up.”
With the class schedule being similar to the fall semester; 40 percent face to face, 30 percent hybrid and 30 percent purely online. He said, they feel as if the in-class experience provided a safe environment. Tech plans to begin ramping up communication with the TTU Commitment.
“A lot of it is the same practices and protocols we had in the fall,” he said, “but we cannot relax even in spite of the fact that the vaccine is out there.”
On Jan. 14, Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) opened their free walk-up testing sites all over the state. Schovanec encourages everyone to obtain a negative test result before returning to class.
The Tech community still needs to do what they have been doing, he said. The TTU Commitment will just be a way to remind everyone about wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good personal hygiene.
“I would say we have a sense of what the numbers could be like,” Schovanec said. “I believe the most cases we had in a week were 400, but in two consecutive weeks we may have had as many as 600.”
In the fall semester, Tech set aside about 400 rooms for students to isolate if they were living on campus, he said. At one point they were concerned that they did not have enough rooms, at some points getting up to 300 people in the rooms.
“I believe, now, that we have a better perspective of just what sort of capacity we need in order to accommodate that spike,” Schovanec said, “and our numbers provided a margin of safety in the fall.”
Going into the fall semester, he said, they were estimating what they needed as far as isolation rooms and facilities. After the first week they began to look for more facilities thinking that there would be more than 400 cases a week and would not be able to accommodate them.
Luckily, Schovanec said, that never materialized.
“I think from that we have learned that if there is a spike, it might occur in a matter of two to three weeks as it did in the fall.” Schovanec said, “But I do think the situation is different now, If you look at the end of the semester when there was a spike statewide and nationwide, there was an increase. But nothing as dramatic as the first two to three weeks of the semester.”
Tech is prepared for whatever situation presents itself, Schovanec said.
Schovanec said he feels as if Tech struck a reasonable balance in providing a safe environment and a college experience.
“It wasn’t the same as there was frustration with some of the online experiences, or lack of face-to-face instruction.” He said, “I think if you compare us to most schools we were more open, in the sense that we had more activities, more face-to-face than most.”
In the upcoming semester, Tech has announced that spring break will be only one day in order to reduce traveling exposures.
“We were thinking about making a change in the spring semester,” Schovanec said. “We looked at what other schools were doing. Some did not delay the start of the spring semester and eliminated spring break and had what they called wellness days throughout the semester.”
Tech made the decision to push back the start of the spring semester.
With regular meetings between the Student Government Association and President Schovanec, he said he would hear a great concern about the health and wellness of students as related to isolation, stress of new learning formats and personal issues.
“We had some meetings in the fall with the health professionals on campus,” he said. “We talked about things we could do to enhance services for those students that relate to their wellness.”
There will be enhanced communication between students and health professionals. The decision was made to add extra days to break up the semester.
The wellness days will be Feb. 26 and April 5.
Looking forward to next year, the centennial celebratioin will begin at the Carol of Lights in December of 2022.
“We have a committee in place for well over a year,” Schovanec said. “It will kick off in 2022 with the Carol of Lights and end with the Carol of Lights in 2023.”
Tech is currently in the process of publishing a book called “100 voices for 100 years.” He said, they have finalized the list of the 100 names that will go into the published book.
There will be an opportunity for one to nominate others on part of a website that includes other events and personalities people feel have had a significant part in the history of the first 100 years of Tech.
