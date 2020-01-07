After a racially charged video was sent to a Texas Tech student on Nov. 21, Tech President Lawrence Schovanec addressed the incident in a statement Tuesday.
The video had messages that are not representative of the university, according to the statement from the Tech Office of the President. The university will continue providing updates on its efforts to handle the issue as necessary.
After the Tech Office of the Dean of Students and the Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion responded to the issue the day after the video was shared, it was discovered that the video was shared on an application that is used by the gaming community, which includes the Tech eSports student organization, according to the statement. Non-members of the organization and non-students also are allowed in the group.
Six actions regarding efforts to handle the issue were taken last week, according to the statement. Those steps include:
- A review and possible revision of the policies and management of Tech sports club programs.
- Diversity, equity and inclusion principles and Title IX training being included in training experiences for student organizations and sports clubs.
- The student experience, such as Red Raider Orientation, consisting of diversity, equity and inclusion principles and interpersonal communication principles.
- A meeting being scheduled with the Tech Black Student Association to discuss further actions.
- Inquiries regarding student behavior that are sent to the Office of the Dean of Students will now be directed through the Students of Concern reporting form.
- Review of disciplinary actions that are allowed by Tech's Code of Student Conduct.
