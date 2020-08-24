As students returned to Texas Tech Monday for a new academic year, Tech President Lawrence Schovanec provided his perspective on first-day classes, plans for the semester and student retention.
Whether it be enforcement of health protocols or changes from previous years, Schovanec addressed how the Tech community would handle different COVID-19-related issues during a news conference Monday.
The health protocols in place are ones that have been developed over the last several months, Schovanec said.
“However, we have several things planned to reinforce that message,” he said.
A group of students called the Commitment Crew will be established to walk around campus to give coupons to people who are wearing masks, provide masks to those who are not wearing one and remind those of the health protocols in place.
Regarding large gatherings in or around campus, Schovanec said he does not want the university to be confrontational.
“Despite all of our planning and the protocols and the policies we've implemented, I think we have to be very concerned that parties or large gatherings, where there is careless behavior could jeopardize our reopening plans and our plans for having sports,” he said.
Instead of being confrontational, the university will appeal to the sense of responsibility and the fact students want to be here, Schovanec said.
There are multiple plans in place to work around a possible outbreak in COVID-19 cases on campus, Schovanec said. The plan that is executed will depend on the magnitude of the outbreak.
“Rather than resorting to a massive shutdown, we’re talking about this concept that others have referred to as micro-closures. That might mean changing the modality of certain classes,” he said. “Converting them from hybrid or face-to-face to online. Might mean controlling traffic and population in certain areas or certain dorms.”
If the magnitude of an outbreak warrants all classes to go online, Schovanec said there are plans to utilize online learning for a few weeks and keep students on campus with the hopes of going back to in-person and hybrid learning.
Regardless of the plans in place, Schovanec said the biggest fear moving forward is if anyone on the Tech campus gets seriously ill.
“And we want to make sure that if somebody does test positive, that it wasn’t because of a lack of policy attention or practices here,” he said.
The importance of face-to-face interaction for students also was discussed during the conference.
Utilizing outdoor classrooms in tents, which will be located in the Engineering Key, is one way Schovanec said the university is trying to allow for more interaction.
“I think it’s really important to acknowledge that even though students for whom the bulk of their classes are online, they need the opportunity to interact with their classmates, so we’ll be providing those kinds of experiences outdoors,” he said.
The university also will work with businesses east of the campus to help students know where they can interact, Schovanec said.
“We’re also engaged in conversations with businesses around town, restaurants in particular on the other side of [University Avenue] where we will be displaying the TTU Commitment logo in those businesses that have assured us they’ll be enforcing protocols and policies,” he said.
These businesses will be a safe environment where students can be around each other, Schovanec said.
Along with providing updates on campus health protocols, the changes in enrollment and retention was another topic addressed during the news briefing.
“The enrollment this morning was bit over 1,900 more at the same time a year ago, over five percent,” he said. “I don’t expect that to hold. I think there has been some early processing tribulations.”
Regardless, Schovanec said first-day enrollment numbers speaks to the fact there is interest in attending Tech.
“61 percent have some degree of face-to-face,” he said. “I think it was around 24 percent was hybrid and the rest, the other 37 percent was face-to-face. So, we have 39 percent of the courses that are strictly online.”
Freshmen courses with some degree of face-to-face make up about 72 percent of freshmen courses, Schovanec said.
“Earlier we had announced that we were about 80 when we first began to plan, and it's dropped,” he said, “and that is a result of trying to be sensitive to faculty who are compromised, and who don't feel safe being in the classroom.”
First-year retention also has increased from 87 percent last year to 88 percent this year, Schovanec said. Second-year retention is up by two percent, and overall enrollment is up a little over four percent.
Despite the changes in enrollment or how the university plans to keep the community safe, Schovanec said the first day of classes has gone well so far.
“It’s not perfect, but the compliance is very good,” Schovanec said regarding compliance from the campus community. “I’m very very proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.