Arlene Garcia-Marquez was awarded a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture on Thursday, May 27, according to a news release from Texas Tech.
Garcia-Marquez, an assistant professor of Behavior and Welfare at the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, project responds to the challenges between veterinarians and non-English speaking animal caretakers, according to the release.
Her project, "Developing Spanish Communicative Competence among Veterinary and Animal Science Students to Improve U.S. Agriculture", will be joined by the Guy Lonergan, dean of SVM, Alexandra Calle, assistant professor at SVM, Amy Boren-Alpizar, associate professor from the Department of Agricultural Education & Communication and Jorge Zamora, association professor in the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures, according to the release.
The grant was awarded through the Capacity Building Grants for Non-Land-Grant Colleges of Agriculture Program, according to the release and is apart of the USDA-NIFA.
