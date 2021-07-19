With it being over a year since the Texas Tech School of Theatre and Dance received a letter that shined a light on the school’s missteps, the students, faculty and staff within the school have implemented measures over the past school year to rectify the mistakes that were made.
Once the school received the letter, Mark Charney, director of the School of Theatre and Dance within the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, said the school jumped right in. He said the school had to respond in a healthy manner; therefore, it set up the Anti-Racism Working Group, a permanent group within the school.
“This is permanent, something we should have had all along,” Charney said. “And that had representation from the faculty and staff, and also from the undergraduate and graduate students.”
The reason the School of Theatre and Dance decided to form a working group rather than a committee is because they did not want the progress the school made to become static but rather continuously move forward, Charney said.
According to the ARWG 2020-21 year in review report, there were a total of 25 members involved in the group: nine faculty members from the school, one advisory faculty member, two staff advisory members, one member from the community and 12 students members.
The first thing ARWG did was set up an anonymous reporting system, according to the report. Seth Warren-Crow, member of the ARWG and an associate professor within the School of Theatre and Dance, said it was created to alleviate confusion for faculty, staff and students.
“Students who had concerns could kind of (know) what the proper channels were for doing that and to do it in a sort of equitable way that makes sense for students, and so all students of any stripe, right, to be able to just feel comfortable and say they've got issues or concerns,” Warren-Crow said.
Balancing out the season playwrights and ensuring that this upcoming season will hit 50 percent, as requested in the call-to-action letter, from the black, indigenous and people of color community was the next thing the ARWG accomplished. Andrew Gibb, member of the ARWG and an associate professor in the School of Theatre and Dance, said COVID-19 presented a unique opportunity this past year.
COVID-19 shut down a lot of productions and gave faculty time to ask deep questions and bring BIPOC playwrights into the 2020-21 season, he said. Warren-Crow also said the school did drop a production last year due to the depiction of race within the play.
“Instead of doing that show, they did an original piece of theater that was a response to that show. And that was also sort of a response to all of the things happening in current events that, really, many of them related to issues of equity and diversity,” Warren-Crow said.
The upcoming season will feature two-thirds of the plays from the BIPOC community, which will include plays such as "Luce" by JC Lee and "Bike America" by Michael Lew, according to the report. The group also helped the school move away from colorblind casting to a color-conscious policy.
“The Texas Tech School of Theatre & Dance embraces color-conscious casting as a best practice. Recognizing that 'colorblind' casting (i.e., casting without consideration of race) has failed to redress questions of access and representation for marginalized communities, color-conscious casting acknowledges that there is no 'neutral' body in performance (or in life). Each performer brings unique lived experiences and perspectives that inform their work, regardless of the expectation that the performer will 'transform' to become a character or role,” the policy states.
The full document can be found here.
In short, color-conscious casting is when directors cast the best actor for the role no matter their race, while color-blind casting pretended that race did not exist, Gibb said.
The group also created an inclusion statement for the school that, according to Charney, all faculty members within the school agreed to put in their syllabi.
“The School of Theatre & Dance encourages in-depth dialogue that supports a diversity of thoughts, invites a constellation of perspectives and experiences, and honors the richness of identity. We as faculty, staff and students deplore racism, xenophobia, homophobia, sexism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, classism, ableism, hate speech, ageismn and actions that silence, threaten, marginalize, or degrade others,” the statement reads.
The call-to-action letter the school received asked that 50 percent of course material be written or produced by the BIPOC community. Genevieve Durham DeCesaro, interim dean for TCVPA, said the college can not dictate what materials professors decide to use for their classes due to the academic freedom Tech gives to its professors.
However, Durham DeCesaro said they can highly encourage professors to update the material that is being taught in the classrooms. The group, Warren-Crow said, created a Microsoft Teams group to share resources that faculty can use to help engage in conversations about diversity within the classroom.
The letter also asked for 50 percent of the faculty and staff to be from the BIPOC community by 2031, which is the hardest task the group had to take on, Warren-Crow said, but both Durham DeCesaro and Charney said it is possible.
“Can we get there in a year? Probably not. Can we get there in five or 10 years? Yes. And in the meantime, we're going to do our very best to supplement what we have available here,” Durham Decesaro said.
Although the school is currently looking to fill several professor positions with diverse candidates, Charney said several diverse adjunct professors are being brought in to help teach courses within the school. The difference between the two is that a professor is hired on a salary basis to teach courses at Tech while adjuncts and guest lecturers are hired to teach one or two courses and can be brought in via Zoom, Gibb said.
According to the report, there will be four guest lectures this year including Ynot, who will teach a break dance residency, and James Scruggs, an adjunct professor. One of the school’s summer programs, Wildwind Performance Lab, included 75 percent of the guest artists coming from diverse backgrounds, Charney said.
“We had an incredible roster of guests,” Warren-Crow said. “Some of the guest stars came here physically, but a lot of them came through Zoom, but we had really awesome conversations with our students, with these people who are out in the world and, you know, dealing with how theater is changing.”
The school also has invested $50,000 into diversity, equity and inclusion training for faculty and staff within the school, Charney said. The school hired X-Factor, an independent company, to evaluate and train faculty and staff.
“So their first training was on cultural intelligence that helped us navigate challenging conversations and microaggressions, allyship, empathy and power dynamics," Charney said. "We also brought three guest speakers in to help with that as well.”
X-Factor also created a climate survey for the school to use, Warren-Crow said, and around 250 people participated in it, most being students, according to the report. Charney said the school will continue to work with X-Factor to better serve the students and take the results of the survey to learn how to take the specific actions the school is asking for.
Shared governance of the faculty and staff along with transparency is the final thing the ARWG was able to achieve this past year, according to the report.
As slow moving as change has been, Kerstin Vaughn, a graduate student in the School of Theatre and Dance and a member of ARWG, said she is encouraged by the progress the group has made.
“They're figuring out how to be a support system for us in going above and beyond,” Vaughn said. “So I think that that has been really helpful. Where I know I've had conversations this year with professors that I would not have had a year ago.”
Gibb said he understands people saying change isn not happening fast enough and encourages any student within the School of Theatre and Dance to join the ARWG and help them bring change to the school.
“We really appreciate the call-to-action and we know it was a lot of work, and we also knew that much of it was true, whether it was intentional or not as hurtful. I think we're on the right path and I think it's a long journey, sort of a forever journey,” Charney said. “I think we're ready for it. We're excited about it. We need to be better.”
