The School of Personal Financial Planning and the Charles Schwab Foundation announced the creation of the Charles Schwab Foundation Scholars in Financial Planning Scholarship Feb. 22.
According to the release, this scholarship will provide students in underrepresented populations who aspire to follow a career in finance a $10,000 per academic year. Texas Tech will receive $500,000 from the Charles Schwab Foundation to distribute this scholarship.
Vickie Hampton, chair of the School of Personal Financial Planning, said this scholarship will allow students to complete a degree in financial planning with less stress on financing, while provide them with amazing internship and career opportunities, according to the release.
Hampton said it is a big step in building a more diverse population of financial planning professionals across the nation, according to the release.
Members of a group underrepresented in the population of students in the School of Financial Planning at Texas Tech and/or a group underrepresented in the field of financial planning, including Black or African American students, are preferred for this scholarship, according to the release.
A secondary preference shall be given to students with demonstrated financial need, according to the release. All recipients of the scholarship must be in good academic standing with 2.8 or higher GPA.
According to this release, the scholarship is automatically renewable for an additional $10,000 in the subsequent academic year if the student still meets the condition to receive the scholarship. Recipients of the two-year scholarship also will have the opportunity to be interviewed for a paid internship at Charles Schwab Foundation.
Students who wish to apply for the scholarship must be:
- A full-time, personal financial planning major
- In good academic standing
- Within two years (or four semesters) of degree completion
- Representing an underrepresented population
Applications are due March 15 and can be found on the School of Personal Financial Planning's website.
