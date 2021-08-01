The Texas Tech Health Science Center School of Medicine hosted their annual White Coat Ceremony at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, located at 1300 Mac Davis Ln, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Dr. Steven Berk, dean of the School of Medicine and vice president for Clinical Affairs at HSC, said there were 180 students in attendance across 49 medical schools. Berk said the white coat that students put on during the ceremony is symbolic because it reminds the students about the responsibilities a physician has.
"They recognize that once they have their white coat on that they put their patient first, that they are very sensitive and that the issues of autonomy and confidentiality," Berk said. "That they commit to lifelong learning, that they commit to listening carefully to their patients."
Of the 180 students, 15 are doing the family medicine track, 14 are doing the M.D./M.B.A, 10 are doing their M.D.-M.P.H and one student is doing the M.D./J.D. track, Berk said. One student will be earning their M.D. while also receiving an engineering degree.
Rachel McLelland, the 2015 to 2016 Masked Rider for Tech, was among the recipients during the ceremony. She said she feels honored to be receiving her white coat today and is happy to be representing Tech once again.
"Serving as a master rider was one of the highlights of my life, honestly, getting represented in a multitude of ways was just an incredible opportunity," McLelland said. "Now we get to represent the School of Medicine as we wear our white coats with our HSC badge it is again just an incredible way to represent an institution that means so much to me."
Berk said the students decided to do something different this year. Rather than taking the Hippocratic Oath, an oath physicians take to protect their patients and treat them to the best of their abilities, the student decided to write their own to take during the ceremony.
"We, the Class of 2025, acknowledge the honor and responsibility we carry as aspiring physicians and accept the privilege of donning this white coat. We are thankful to those who have aid the foundations of our knowledge along with those who will guide and support us as we continue this journey. With this oath, we vow:
- To embrace the diverse background, perspectives and belief of our patients with compassion, empathy and integrity.
- To selfishly serve, advocate for and empower our patients in the West Texas community and beyond.
- To humbly foster an environment that promotes innovation, collaboration and respect with our fellow healthcare providers.
- to be resilient life-long learners who serve as credible sources of knowledge for our patients, their families and our community
Today begins the next chapter in our lives. We will strive to uphold these values as we practice compassionate and equitable care. Despite the inevitable challenges we will encounter, may our commitment to medicine and the health of our patients forever endure," the oath stated.
