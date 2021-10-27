The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine announced its 12th Center for Excellence to help combat peripheral artery disease on Oct. 27.
Dr. Mohammad Ansari, director of the Center of Excellence in PAD, said the center will be an example for everyone across the nation. He said over the 2,000 individuals have been seen by the HSC for PAD and 36 patients out of 47 screened individuals where found to have moderate to severe PAD since Sept. 7.
"This is incredible, that for the first time not just here in Texas, but also across United States ... 30 physicians from different specialties will come together and part of the center, which is going to be incredible across 15 sub specialties," Ansari said.
Dr. Scott Shurmur, chair of the School of Medicine's Department of Internal Medicine and director for Tech Physicians Center of Cardiovascular Health, said PAD affects those over the age of 35; however, those below 35 who smoke or have Type 1 Diabetes are also at a high risk for PAD.
"Don't smoke," Shurmur said. "Exercise is hugely important to even once peripheral arterial disease is diagnosed."
Once marginalized, Shurmur said those diagnosed with PAD die at a higher rate than those diagnosed with coronary artery disease.
"We look forward to continue to progress against this disease with cardiologist vascular surgeons, endocrinologist smoking cessation experts, social workers, dietitians and many others all working together to combat peripheral artery disease," Dr. Burke, executive vice president for HSC and dean of the School of Medicine, said.
Centers for Excellence
Dr. Shurmur said a Center for Excellence is where multiple disciplines come together to provide their expertise to help solve an issue facing the medical community.
The HSC contains 19 Centers of Excellence: two in the School of Health Professions, one in the School of Nursing and four in the School of Pharmacy, according to the HSC website. The 12 Centers for Excellence in the School of Medicine are:
- Breast Center of Excellence
- Center for Ethics and Humanities
- Center for Membrane Protein Research
- Center for Tropical Medicine and Infectious Diseases
- Center of Excellence for Integrative Health
- Center of Excellence for Translational Neuroscience & Therapeutics
- School of Medicine Cancer Center
- Surgery Burn Center of Research Excellence
- Diabetes and Endocrinology Center of Excellence
- Infant Risk Center of Excellence
- Amarillo Center of Excellence for COVID Research and Pandemics
- Center for Excellence in Peripheral Artery Disease
"We have the best quality devices, the latest technology research, and we really want to be helping by our staff, but also students of (the) Texas Tech School of Medicine," Ansari said.
