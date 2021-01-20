The public health department is taking appointments for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine people who have already received their first dose on or before Dec. 31, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
An appointment can be made by contacting the public health department at 806-775-2933 for the following dates, according to the release.
Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
A vaccine card is required to receive a second dose, according to the release.
Forgetting the vaccine card will require standing in an additional line while employees look up the individual's information.
According to the release, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center will also hold second dose clinics, but there will be a 15-minute observation period after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.
According to the release, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday Jan. 29, the public health department will provide a walk-in clinic for first responders and health care workers who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on or before Dec. 31, and LISD 1B employees who have received their first dose on Jan. 4.
Those who have received their first dose of the vaccine after Dec. 31 can make an appointment up to 2 weeks prior to the due date beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27 by calling the public health department at 806-775-2933 or by visiting mylubbock.info/dose2, according to the release.
According to the release, the same scheduling method for the first dose is not required. To reduce call volume and wait time, it is encouraged to register online, according to the release. A reminder email with an appointment link will be sent to those who scheduled their first dose online.
People who have received the first dose require a second dose in order for the vaccine to be effective. According to the release, individuals should receive their second dose 28 days after receiving the first.
