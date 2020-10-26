The petition calling for Lubbock to be a Sanctuary City for the Unborn was declared valid after undergoing a verification process through the Office of the City Secretary.
City Secretary Becky Garza announced the results of the petition, which consisted of a submission of 5,780 signatures, Monday afternoon.
Out of those signatures, 5,109 were reviewed, Garza said. Out of those reviewed signatures, 583 were disqualified and 4,526 were validated as qualified.
Regarding events leading up to the start of the petition, Garza said an Initiating Committee including Texas State Senator Charles Perry, Dorothy Boyett, Katherine Cochran, Sandy Cisneros, Skyler Wachsmann, Mitchell Cochran and Erin Agee filed an initiative to outlaw aborting in Lubbock.
"This triggered, for them, 60 days to file a petition," she said regarding the committee members, which must consist at least five qualified voters in Lubbock.
The petition, which needs 3,651 valid signatures, was submitted to the Office of the City Secretary on Oct. 13, Garza said.
Regarding upcoming steps, Garza said the Lubbock City Council will have 30 days from Nov. 2 to host a public hearing and take final action on the ordinance, which can consist of adopting or rejecting the ordinance.
