The Salvation Army is starting a new program initiative, called Tokens of Hope, to address the homelessness issue in Lubbock, according to a Texas Tech news release.
Despite the many efforts of organizations across Lubbock, the individual needs, circumstances and challenges of those seeking permanent housing have not been specifically addressed, according to the news release.
The Tokens of Hope program is designed to help those transitioning from a state of homelessness into a new living situation by strengthening case management, according to the news release.
Tokens of Hope will also use a new vehicle to reach people still living on the streets and provide them case management, according to the news release.
The goal of the program is to provide people solutions that will lead to permanent change, according to the news release. The initiative will also attempt to provide hope in the face of seemingly hopeless situations.
The Salvation Army is hosting an informal reception to kick-off Tokens of Hope at 11 a.m. on Friday at The Salvation Army facility at 1111 16th St., according to the news release. Staff will be present to inform people about the program and the outreach vehicle will be displayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.