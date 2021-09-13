With the unpredictable weather conditions in Lubbock, knowing what to be prepared for can help prevent harm to students.
September is National Preparedness Month, and Lubbock County is promoting themed weeks to better prepare the community. Texas Tech students can also prepare for disasters and emergencies on campus throughout the year.
Clint Thetford, Lubbock County emergency management coordinator, said he has worked as the management coordinator for about 15 years. He said the biggest thing students can do is to sign up for the alert systems.
The City of Lubbock has an alert system called LBK Alert, where residents can be notified about severe weather. Tech also has an alert system called TechAlert for students.
One way students can prepare is through Build A Kit. According to Ready.gov, the kit is met to help individuals survive in disaster situations. Thetford said he recommends individuals to have three to 10 days of supplies ready.
“They need to look at those type of things that they may need,” Thetford said. “You know, the other thing is if you have kids, those kinds of things, you need to prepare for them, and/or if you have pets.”
According to Ready.gov, an individual should have water, non-perishable food, flashlights, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, solar power radio, prescription medication, sleeping bag, hygiene products and other items.
“One of my goals is to try to get everybody that can get prepared to be prepared,” Thetford said. “Then that allows me to focus on those people with special needs or the inability to really be prepared. Anybody that can take care of themselves, how to get ready to take care of themselves, and that's what the emergency responders focused on, was people that truly can't take care of themselves.”
Last February, Texas went through a freeze-over which resulted in power outages throughout the state and at least 210 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Tech Emergency Management Director Chris Miles said the infrastructure in West Texas wasn’t designed for cold temperatures. The main problem in the Tech dorms was the pipes breaking from the cold.
For students on campus, Miles said to pay attention to weather and be prepared.
“That could be extra blankets in your dorm room, making sure you have an extra battery for your phone to charge it up if the power goes out,” Miles said. “(You) want to make sure you just have a little bit of food on hand just in case.”
As far as preparedness, Miles said he and his team can help with whatever a student or organization needs.
“If you're underprepared, I would say just do the best that you can and don't be afraid to ask for help if you need to,” Miles said.
For more information on being prepared for disasters and crisis events, Ready.gov is campaigning on themed weeks through the month of September. This week is "Low-cost, No-cost Preparedness," where individuals can start planning by signing up for alerts and safeguarding important documents.
For more information about Tech’s emergency resources, visit the Emergency Communications website.
