(Left to Right) Jerett Lujan, Student Government Association graduate vice president; Nicole Wingard, appointed senate journal clerk; Faisal Al-Hmoud, student body president; Eberechukwu Nwachukwu, external vice president; Taylin Antonick, internal vice president; Max Raymond, appointed chief of staff, were elected during the Spring 2021 elections and will serve until end of Spring 2022 semester.