The Student Government Association of Texas Tech University was founded in 1925, where the first student body president led students on campus and was their advocate. Today, the same can be said about the executive officers of SGA and the Student Senate of Tech.
Elected in March 2021, SGA is lead by Faisal Al-Hmoud, student body president, Taylin Antonick, internal vice president, Ebere Nwachukwu, external vice president and Jaret Lujan, graduate vice president.
Student Body President
Al-Hmoud said the executive officers are focusing on four “buckets”: campus engagement, sustainability, affordability and safety.
“The buckets we have this year that we’re really trying to focus on that lineup altogether and that all connect, primarily campus engagement,” Al-Hmoud said.
SGA is working with Raider Riot and University Recreation to help improve tailgating this academic year, Al-Hmoud said. SGA is also revamping their Ambassador Program, he said, ensuring ambassadors are implementing school spirit with more direction.
Headed by Jame Brady, Al-Hmoud said the program will be connecting with student organizations around campus and is also accepting applications located on the SGA’s website. The applications are due Sept. 28, according to the website.
“So our plan is to have 20 Ambassadors, each one will receive a $250 stipend, the purpose of that is to just to kind of develop this program to get people interested in it,” Al-Hmoud said.
The program is not a copy of the Student Organization Representative Council already in place, he said, but rather an outlet for ambassadors to report directly to SGA’s leadership.
Al-Hmoud said he wants to bring sustainability efforts back to campus by having a volunteer group to go around campus and recycle. He said his goal is to help Tech move up in the Sustainability Tracking Assessment & Rating System.
“It ranks universities and public institutions around the nation from, like, bronze, silver, gold and so forth,” he said. “We’re bronze right now, and so our, the tangible goal that I think we can get to on this is getting to probably, like, to silver or something like that.”
When it comes to affordability, Al-Hmoud said he wants to reexamine the use of the Raider Relief Fund and see how it can be used to better serve the students on campus.
Also, every two years, the university is charged with setting fees and tuition for upcoming years. As in years past, SGA is tasked with fee recommendations to the administration and the Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System, he said.
“Meetings are going to start, that one of them’s already started, and so it’s going to be really important, especially as these ambassadors program develops, for us to be in contact with students so that we can have really accurate recommendations to the board about these fees,” he said.
SGA has committees that oversee the Student Service fee, Student Union & Activity fees, University ID Maintenance fees, Athletic fee, Hospitality Service Dining fee, Medical Service fee, Transportation fee and the Recreational fee that are part of the fees students pay at Tech, according to SGA’s website. No date, time or location have been set on the website for these committees to meet.
Safe Night Out TTU is one of the programs that fall under the final bucket: safety. SNOTTU, Al-Hmoud said, is moving forward, but it is still “idealistic.”
“We want to make it more tangible and legitimate and more realistic, but the thing is that, not, not one person can make that happen,” he said. “We need, just, we need these volunteers to come, we need more ideas and collaboration.”
One aspect of SGA that is less known about but also hasn’t been used since 2014 is the Supreme Court of SGA. The last opinion found was published in 2013-14 academic school year.
Al-Hmoud said SGA is currently revamping the court to better serve the student population.
Internal vice president
According to the Constitution of SGA, the Student Senate is overseen by Internal Vice President Antonick who is also the president of the Student Senate.
Integrating students who have been online and away from campus due to COVID-19 for a year is a priority of the senators, Antonick said.
“I’m working with a group of about seven senators for ADA compliance on campus,” she said. “We are a very compliant campus in terms of all of our buildings are up to code like that, but not all of our buildings are equitable, students who may have disabilities.”
Antonick said she is working with senators to conduct an audit to see what kind of updates are needed. She said she also sits on some of the fee-setting committees and is open to the public to attend and provide feedback.
Students are also able to sit in to on their college senator’s meetings too, she said.
“We have each college, their senator’s information is up on the website and so they can always send emails to them,” Antonick said.
First-year students can also get involved with SGA by running for First Year Council, application due by Sept. 24, and the First Year Leadership Association, application due by Oct. 1, Antonick said.
External vice president & graduate vice president
Lujan, graduate vice president, said he is working to unite the graduate student voices under one roof, noting that there are many groups the graduate students on campus unite under, such as the Graduate Assembly and being graduate ambassadors.
Another initiative Lujan is working on, as well as Nwachukwu, external vice president, is the Lift While You Climb initiative.
“What inspired that is, it’s a saying that I tell a lot of my student leaders that I’ve worked with in the past of we need to be lifting each other up as we’re, as we’re climbing ourselves on the ladder,” Lujan said. “So it’s somewhat of a mentor program or more of an exposure program for undergraduate students from minoritized backgrounds to be exposed to graduate school.”
Nwachukwu said she is working on this program but focusing more on external relationships she can make within the City of Lubbock and internationally.
Expanding on the chess initiative of the previous administration’s graduate vice president, Nwachukwu said she is working with senators to identify a school to adopt and donate chess boards too.
“I believe that Texas Tech’s reach is beyond the local community,” she said.
Choosing the country of Botswana, Nwachukwu said SGA is in talks with the country to establish a chess partnership. She said SGA would donate chess boards to local schools while also encouraging students from the country to attend university, whether it be going to Tech or somewhere else.
Lujan and Nwachukwu both said they hope to have their portion of the initiative up and running by October. Nwachukwu said she encourages students to reach out to her and SGA with ideas and way the leadership can help improve students lives.
“Anything that everything is welcome. At the end of the day, we are all one body, like, the student body is the backbone of this institution, so how are we working together to improve that,” she said.
