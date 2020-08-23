Due to COVID-19, Texas Tech will have more online classes this semester. The classes have different challenges for students.
“The biggest tip that I would give students is that, many times, students think online, hybrid, asynchronous, synchronous, whatever you may call it, is easier than in-person classes, and it’s not,” Justin Louder, associate vice provost & interim superintendent of eLearning and Academic Partnerships said. “Many times, online class es take more work for the student because they have to manage their time.”
Students should take some time to fill out a calendar or app with all their due dates at the beginning of the semester, Louder said.
Blocking off the same amount of time one would have in a face-to-face class for online classes can help students stay on top of their work, Louder said.
“I think what a lot of students think is that they can cram an entire week’s worth of online work in a very short amount of time. You can’t do that,” Louder said. “The best bet is to plan, you know, multiple sets of time throughout the week. So, maybe say every day at 4 p.m., they’re going to sit down and they’re going to look at all of their online classes and they’re going to respond to the discussion boards.”
Even as students’ schedules change from week to week as things come up, it is important to have time blocked off to work, Louder said.
Charles Crews, an associate professor of educational psychology and leadership, said forming routines and setting times to work are beneficial for online learning.
“You can chunk your time into 10-minute increments,” he said. “If you want to be super organized, you know, 10-minute increments to where you take a break every 10 minutes or every 20 minutes.”
He said to do as much as possible in that time, and then take a break.
“I think finding what works for you and then the other things in your life that you have to get done,” Crews said. “So, prioritize and tell the people around you what you’re doing, and ‘please don’t disturb me during this time. Please try to keep people away from me. Keep, you know, phones away from me,’ whatever it is.”
Becoming an active learner and staying motivated can help in hybrid and online classes, Crews said.
For hybrid classes, Louder said to stay engaged when on the synchronous side of the classroom by asking questions and not opening up Facebook or other websites.
Louder sees students having trouble with adjusting to online classes all the time, he said. Online classes also can make it difficult for students to catch up once they have fallen behind due to their fast pace.
“So, a couple of things I would recommend if a student feels like they are getting behind, take advantage of the faculty members’ office hours, reach out to your faculty member via email or Skype or Zoom or whatever they’re using and ask to sit down and meet with them and then sit down and talk to them,” Louder said.
For those struggling, Crews said checking in and getting help from resources both at Tech and the community could be beneficial.
“I definitely recommend that if they’re ever felt like they needed counseling before, now’s the time just to check in with someone because it’s not that they’re weak at all,” Crews said. “It’s that we’re learning how to cope in a new way with something that’s totally foreign to us.”
