Texas Tech ROTC will be participating in a cross-training opportunity with 1st Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, according to a media release.
ROTC Cadets will be flown from Texas Tech campus to the training site by three UH-60M Blackhawks, according to the release.
Students will have opportunities for leadership development opportunities from active soldiers, according to the release, as well has other skills needed when being commissioned as officers for the U.S. Army.
According to the release, the goal of the cross-training is to prepare ROTC cadets for future training and operations.
