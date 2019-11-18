Texas Tech’s Innovation Hub at Research Park will host the final speaker of its 2019 Performance Innovation Series on Tuesday.
Robert Kaplowitz, a world-renowned composer, sound designer and instructor at Princeton University, will be featured at the event, which will be take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Academic Events Center located at 3601 Fourth St., according to a Tech news release.
Kaplowitz has earned awards for his work with sound including the Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical and an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Sound Design, which is part of the Off-Broadway Theater Awards, and has over 300 productions under his belt, according to the news release.
Registration for the free event, which can be reached at the Eventleaf website, is required because lunch will be provided, according to the news release.
Attendees may park in the purple visitor lots north and east of the conference center, according to the news release. If those lots are full, one may park in lot B3. A map of available parking may be found on the Tech HSC website.
