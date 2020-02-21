The Texas Tech Police Department sent out a Campus Crime Alert regarding a bank robbery at the City Bank at 611 University Ave.
The suspect in the robbery is reported as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s, with short black hair and a small build, according to the Campus Crime Alert. The suspect is also described as wearing sunglasses and a black parka.
The suspect was last seen driving a four-door white Mercury, according to the alert.
Officers responded to a call at the bank shortly after 11:50 a.m., with no reported injuries, according to Allison Matherly, public information officer for the Lubbock Police Department.
