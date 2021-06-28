The City of Lubbock will be working on water valves underneath the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Ave starting on Tuesday, June 29, according to a news release from the city.
The work is expected to last a week, weather permitting, and drivers should avoid distractions while in the area, according to the release. Several lanes will be closed due to the nature to the water valves being under the road.
