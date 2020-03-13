Due to COVID-19 spreading across the United States and the risk of contracting the virus, events at Texas Tech and in Lubbock are being cancelled or postponed.
Some events that were affected include:
The Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M tour, which was supposed to be hosted at 7 p.m. Friday at the United Supermarkets Arena, has been postponed until further notice, according to the United Supermarkets Arena website.
The m-pact group, a pop-jazz vocal group, which was supposed to perform on March 27, has been postponed until February 26, 2021, according to the Tech Presidential Lecture & Performance Series. All tickets for the original date will be honored.
The Lubbock Lights, which was supposed to be hosted at 8 p.m. on April 16 at the Allen Theatre in the Student Union Building was cancelled, according to information from the Tech Presidential Lecture & Performance Series.
