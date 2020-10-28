For members of the Texas Tech community, multiple resources are dedicated to ensure students feel they are treated as equals regardless of beliefs or background.
Tech Student Government Association senators passed legislation to second reading regarding cultural intelligence training during a meeting on Oct. 8. The resolution would add more modules for diversity, equity and inclusion to risk intervention and safety education for incoming students.
Brittany Todd, director of Tech Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE), said the department provides a variety of courses aimed at cultural intelligence.
“‘Voice is for change’ and ‘Get Inclusive’ are online courses that are emailed to any new student and student athletes,” she said. “Each course has multiple modules and of them are identities and inclusion. This focuses on teaching students on identity and what it means, inclusion in a university setting and respect for others identities.”
These trainings are mandatory for these students, Todd said. This year, the training expanded with extra modules including inclusion, mental health and COVID-19 safety.
Each year, the modules are changing to best educate the students, Todd said.
RISE is not specifically in charge of teaching students specifically cultural awareness, Todd said. However, RISE provides other services and resources for students that involve cultural awareness and diversity.
“We can talk to your group about resources that we offer for diversity and inclusion,” she said. “We can talk to you about campus resources, the campus inclusion resources team and how to report incidents of bias.”
Nefertiti Beck, director of the Student Intersectional Leadership Council (SILC) in the Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said the department provides education on leadership development, cultural competence, activism and advocacy and provides workshops and intersectional identity development for students who participate.
Workshops are focused on cultural awareness and other subjects related to it, Beck said. These workshops can touch on cultural awareness, cultural bias, inclusive leadership and implicit bias.
Workshops are meant for any student organizations, classrooms and anyone who wants to learn from these workshops, Beck said. However, SILC is active in other ways.
“We host the heritage months celebrations within SILC,” she said. “These are student-led, campus-wide committees. We have hosted heritage months for the last two years.”
These heritage months are meant to bring more culture throughout the Tech community and embrace everyone from every background, Beck said. They have hosted these heritage months through SILC on Tech campus.
Gil Caley, a senior electrical engineering major from Watauga and secretary general for the Student Intersectional Leadership Council, said he oversees the fulfillment of their mission, presides over the meetings, keeps record of their activities and offers support to the different communities they serve.
“The kind of support that we offer to communities is that we act as a liaison between different marginalized groups and with the University administration,” he said. “That involves meeting communities on our campus where they are at and talking to people who are afflicted by the Black Lives Matter movement, the Nigerian Crisis and other similar movements.”
SILC takes concerns from certain campus communities to administration to push for programs that support these communities and enrich the local culture, Caley said.
