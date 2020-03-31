The need for testing kits continues to be an issue, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the lives of many. Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Interim President Lori Rice-Spearman provided her thoughts on this issue and what people should consider regarding how testing is conducted.
Rice-Spearman, who is a clinical laboratory scientist with a certification from the American Society for Clinical Pathology, said she has expertise in infectious disease and molecular pathology.
Regarding testing for COVID-19, Rice-Spearman said the process starts with collecting a sample from the person being tested. The most common sample collection consists of using a swab to collect a sample from the back cavity of the nose.
Other forms of sample collection include using an oropharyngeal swab, which is similar to a throat culture or diagnostic test, or collecting sputum, which is a type of sample found in the lungs.
Collecting samples is what occurs at the drive-thru testing stations in Lubbock, Rice-Spearman said.
“And that sample is placed in some transport medium,” she said, “and then we’re able to store that sample up to 72 hours in this transport medium in 3 to 8 degrees Celsius. Our goal is to make sure that we run this test within that three-day period.”
The sample is transported to a testing facility, such as the BSL-3 Lab at the Reese Technology Center or other labs in the state, Rice-Spearman said. Before testing begins, an intake process consisting of labeling the samples and putting them into an information system is conducted.
“There’s actually a two-step process to the testing,” she said. “The first step is called the extraction where we’re pulling the nucleic acid out of the sample specific to the virus.”
For step one, Rice-Spearman said there has been a shortage of reagents, or substances added to a sample to see if a certain chemical reaction occurs.
“The second step is the sample is then placed into an instrument where the nucleic acid gets amplified, and then we can measure it for detection of the viral nucleic acid,” she said. “There are also a shortage of those particular kits and reagents involved with that step as well.”
The entire nation is facing this reagent and testing kit issue, Rice-Spearman said.
Regardless, the amount of time it takes to get COVID-19 test results is a factor multiple people consider.
“The lab here locally has been pretty good about having a 24-hour turnaround time,” Rice-Spearman said. “They get the results. Here’s the challenge: they report the results back to the clinician and to the city or county health department, and then the results from there are being communicated to the individual who had the testing done.”
If the sample gets sent out of town for testing, the turnaround time for results can be up to three to four days, Rice-Spearman said.
Regarding ways in which COVID-19 testing has improved across the nation, Rice-Spearman said one of the challenges in patient testing is there is a high level of review of the testing process.
“When a test is being proposed for patient testing, it goes through a very stringent [Food and Drug Administration] review process,” she said. “What the federal government has come in and done is relax some of those FDA requirements, so that these more rapid tests can be put out on the market.”
In the coming weeks, Rice-Spearman said she hopes these faster testing opportunities will be available for use.
Regarding alternative options for testing, specifically mailing samples to a facility, Rice-Spearman said there are concerns on whether the tests can be as sensitive or specific as normal tests. She said these alternatives act as screening tools, not confirmatory tools.
“We are hesitant to advocate for those just yet until we understand the level,” she said. “We would hate for anyone to have a false negative out there.”
Developing test kits was another challenge, Rice-Spearman said. Because COVID-19 is a novel virus, or one that has not been encountered before, test kits had to be developed to identify the virus.
“I think what we want to emphasize is that those individuals who think they might have COVID-19, and they have had a sample collected to go ahead and self-isolate until they get those results back and not continue to be active in the community,” she said.
