Institutional progress, past achievements and hopes for the future all were topics discussed during a State of the University Address for the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Tuesday.
With current construction projects, nation-wide recognition and changes to leadership, there are a variety of updates and milestones the Tech HSC has experienced. This progress and more was discussed during the address at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Tech HSC, which was followed by a faculty award convocation.
Lori Rice-Spearman, Tech HSC interim president, provost and chief academic officer, presented the address and touched on topics regarding academics, research, service and outreach, people and operations.
Regarding academics, Rice-Spearman said there has been a growth of over 800 students throughout a four-year period.
“And for a university that was our size at that time, that is very significant growth for us,” she said. “Across all of our campuses, and it actually spreads to our System a little bit and our infrastructure.”
Online learning was a strategy Rice-Spearman said was used to meet learners where they were. This past fall, 2,327 students across the world are online learners.
“So, we have become, in essence, an international campus,” she said. “We are moving up in our degrees awarded.”
Over 30 academic programs are supported at the Tech HSC, which is considered the largest in Texas, Rice-Spearman said.
“Because of our depth and breadth in academic programing, we’re the largest in the United States in producing healthcare graduates,” she said.
Regarding updates to Tech HSC administration, Rice-Spearman said the Office of the Provost is being developed and the search for a senior vice president in research and innovation is underway. A candidate is close to being identified.
Another aspect of progress includes increases in federal research funding, which Rice-Spearman said consists of an increase from $15 million to $24.1 million.
“This is great for this team that works in the research funding area,” she said.
Despite the progress made in these areas, other achievements were discussed during the address.
“Not only was it a very successful legislative session, but we also had our 50th anniversary,” Rice-Spearman said. “Our School of Medicine, if you’re not aware; if you’ve been walking around with your eyes closed and blinders on, this was the 50th anniversary of our School of Medicine, which is the founding school of our university.”
In addition to past events, the Tech HSC capital campaign is something Rice-Spearman said people need to get ready for.
“We set a very aggressive capital campaign around growth of the university, and we are very excited that we are going to have a big announcement coming on Dec. 17 around this capital campaign,” she said. “So, mark your calendars, and we’re going to have a big celebration on that day.”
Whether it be achievements in academics, the addition of construction projects, such as the University Center at the Tech HSC Lubbock campus or the Academic Classroom Building and Event Center at the Permian Basin campus, or celebration of milestones, the Tech HSC has experienced a variety of events throughout the past year.
“We have all this momentum. What are we going to do with this momentum? Are we going to lose this momentum as we start to going in to search for our next president,” she said. “I have been charged by the chancellor of this System to make sure that we do not lose momentum.”
After the address, an award ceremony took place to honor multiple Tech HSC faculty members.
Brandt Schneider won the University Distinguished Faculty Award, Josée Guindon won the President’s Early Career Investigator Award, Melinda Corwin won the President’s Excellence in Community Engagement Award, Luca Cucullo won the President’s Excellence in Research Award, Thomas Pressley won the President’s Excellence in Teaching Award and Rodney Young won the Outstanding Clinician Award.
Along with the awards given to these individuals, the President’s Excellence in Team Teaching Award was given to Betsy Jones, Mike Ragain, Felix Morales, Jannette Dufour, Raul Martinez-Zaguilan, Cassie Kruczek, Jennifer Mitchell, David Edwards, Gurvinder Kaur, Fiona Prabhu, Jane Colmer-Hamood, Ron Cook, Tom Tenner, Jamie Haynes, Greg Brower, Frank Babb, David Trotter, Kit Linton and Dan Webster. The President’s Excellence in Interprofessional Teamwork Award was given to Prabhu, Kelly Bennett, Dave Schroeder, Zachery Sneed and Charles Seifert.
