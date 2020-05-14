Texas Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell sent out an email announcing that the Tech Board of Regents selected Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman as the lone candidate for president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, making her the only finalist for the position.
Rice-Spearman was announced the interim president in November of 2019, according to the email. She will be the TTUHSC's first female president in 51 years.
Although Rice-Spearman has been announced as the only finalist, Texas law states that before any final actions are taken on her appointment to the position, 21 days must pass, according to the email.
