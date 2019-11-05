The number of votes for this year's Texas constitutional amendment special election were reported Wednesday morning.
The ballot for this election, which took place Tuesday, consisted of 10 proposed state constitutional amendments submitted by the Texas 86th Legislature, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. The last of the 254 counties reported votes around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The unofficial results for the ten propositions, according to the Texas Secretary of State website, include:
- Proposition 1: The amendment would allow a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge. Results show 617,865 (35.04 percent) voted yes and 1,145,334 (64.96 percent) voted no.
- Proposition 2: If passed, this would grant the Texas Water Development Board the ability to fund some projects in economically distressed areas. The funding, which will take the form of bonds, will not exceed $200 million. Results show 1,139,938 (65.03 percent) voted yes and 612,952 (34.97 percent) voted no.
- Proposition 3: This would let the legislature provide a temporary exemption from property tax for places the governor declared as a disaster area. Results show 1,489,261 (84.93 percent) voted yes and 264,331 (15.07 percent) voted no.
- Proposition 4: This would prevent the legislature from imposing an individual income tax. Results show 1,324,326 (75 percent) voted yes and 441,433 (25 percent) voted no.
- Proposition 5: To protect the state’s natural areas, this amendment would appropriate the revenue received from the sales tax on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission. Results show 1,551,677 (88.01 percent) voted yes and 211,410 (11.99 percent) voted no.
- Proposition 6: This would increase the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas by $3 billion. Results show 1,108,468 (63.38 percent) voted yes and 640,459 (36.62 percent) voted no.
- Proposition 7: This amendment would allow increases in distributions to the Available School Fund. Results show 1,287,549 (73.53 percent) voted yes and 463,500 (26.47 percent) voted no.
- Proposition 8: This amendment would create a flood infrastructure fund to support flood control, flood mitigation and drainage projects. Results show 1,348,594 (76.82 percent) voted yes and 406,989 (23.18 percent) voted no.
- Proposition 9: This would allow the legislature to exempt precious metal in the state depositories from property taxes. Results show 878,170 (51.73 percent) voted yes and 819,442 (48.27 percent) voted no.
- Proposition 10: If passed, this would allow a law enforcement animal to be transferred to a caretaker under certain circumstances. Results show 1,657,451 (94.04 percent) voted yes and 105,056 (5.96 percent) voted no.
