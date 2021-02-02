As of Feb. 2, restrictions will be lessened in Trauma Service Area B after staying under a 10.83 percent hospitalization rate for seven consecutive days, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
The City confirmed 109 new cases of COVID-19 and 143 recoveries as of 4 p.m. today, according to the release. No COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Lubbock.
University Medical Center and Covenant Health System have a combine 29 patients holding for beds and 61 open hospital beds, according to the release. These numbers differ from the available bed count shown on the City of Lubbock and Department of State Health Services dashboards. The DSHS and City dashboards count all available beds including specialty beds.
