On Sunday, Oct. 25, Texas Trauma Service Area B, which includes the City of Lubbock, reached seven consecutive days with 15 percent of hospitalization rates being from COVID-19 patients, according to news release from the City of Lubbock.
Under Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order 31 and 32, all restaurants that had 75 percent occupation rates must decrease to 50 percent occupancy. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will require all bars that were open to close again, according to the news release.
Executive Order 31 has also placed restrictions on elected medical procedures, according to the news release.
Trauma Service Area B will remain under the restrictions until hospitalization rates fall below 15 percent for seven consecutive days, according to the release.
