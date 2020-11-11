Despite most course modalities consisting of remote communication and learning, the issue of academic dishonesty continues to be prominent in different classes.
While some students faced the challenge of socially-distanced, hybrid and online classes with hard work and integrity, other students may attempt to cheat their way through this semester while taking an online class.
JaWana Green, director of the Tech Office of Student Conduct, said there is an investigation process for students who are caught cheating on online classes.
The ways of reporting have not changed due to classes being online, Green said. However, how academic dishonesty is reported depends on the instructor.
An instructor may or may not have specific ways to monitor cheating, such as a lockdown browser that notifies the instructor of suspicious behavior, Green said.
“We hope that an instructor will reach out to the student to let them know it has been reported,” she said. “That way a student isn’t caught off guard by the Office of Student Conduct emailing the student.”
After the notice of the investigation, Green said the student will have an opportunity to look over what has been reported, and when the student meets with the investigator, the student will have an opportunity to share their side of the story and ask any questions about the incident.
“At the final hearing, the student will have the opportunity to say if they are responsible, not responsible or no comment based on the conclusion the office comes using all information given,” she said.
The office wants students to be comfortable throughout the entire process, Green said. Students can mention a witness for the Office of Student Conduct to reach out and receive their input on what had happened.
Regardless, Green said speaking with a professor about what to expect from the course and its assignments is advice she would give to students to better avoid academic dishonesty.
“Communication with your professor is critical,” she said. “Send the instructor an email asking any questions regarding the class and ask your instructors how far you can go with sharing information with your peers.”
For more information about the academic dishonesty investigation process and what actions are considered academically dishonest, visit the Tech Office of Student Conduct website
