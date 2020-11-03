The impact of each vote is something people think about when voting on Election Day. For college students voting, the impact of their votes could affect elections in different ways.
In addition to federal elections, such as the presidential and senate elections, college students have the chance to vote for candidates in local elections, which may make people want to know how impactful a college student’s vote will be this year.
In early September, a poll conducted by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School suggests 63 percent of voters from 18 to 29 years old will definitely be voting in the upcoming election. Regarding pre-election polls, such as the Harvard study, Matthew Ellison, instructor in the Texas Tech Department of Political Science researching voting behavior and political attitudes, said voter intention often is overestimated.
“Some people often report they will definitely vote in surveys and then end up not voting,” he said. “This is usually the result of socially desirability reporting in surveys. So, it might be reasonable to guess ahead of time that the youth turnout might not actually end up being 63 percent nationwide.”
While this 63 percent pertains to a national statistic, Ellison said the data about increasing voter turnout among youth can be reflective of turnout in West Texas and on the Tech campus.
“Now, will it be as high as in other parts of the country or on other college campuses? Maybe not, but the important comparison would be between turnout of the youth in this area in 2020 and in 2016, and there is certainly reason to believe that the youth turnout will be much higher in 2020 than it was in 2016,” he said.
In 2016, only 47 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds said they would definitely be voting, according to the Institute of Politics at Harvard.
Although, Kevin Banda, assistant professor in the Tech Department of Political Science who has researched elections and state politics in an American context, said these numbers might not be as consequential as one might think.
“Young people are less likely to be registered to vote,” he said. “You can’t participate if you’re not registered.”
Factors, such as marriage, home ownership and permanently living in the community one currently resides in all are factors Banda said usually do not apply to college students.
“[College students are] not really invested in that community,” he said. “They’re not necessarily interested in staying in it, so worrying about what happens in that community is just not [what they do].”
Owen Woodside, a freshman kinesiology major, said he does not plan on voting during this election. He said his vote would not have much impact in the final result of this election.
“My vote isn’t very important,” he said. “It wouldn’t change anything because there are so many other people in the United States.”
Richard Lundberg, a freshman studying criminology, said he has a different perspective. He disagreed with the idea that an individual vote does not have an impact in the election.
“Voting is the least you can do to try to change what’s going on in the government,” he said. “If you don’t exercise your civic duty, you give it to someone else who might not share your opinions.”
