Board members of the Texas Tech Research Park hosted a meeting from 9 to 11:20 a.m. Monday at the Innovation Hub at Research Park to discuss aspects of the newly appointed 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Kimberly Gramm, associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship, said the meeting was an opportunity to share ideas concerning how to connect different aspects of the group while providing support.
“We’re here today to really talk about innovation and entrepreneurship, and the thrust of how the community and Texas Tech System will be working together to support innovators, entrepreneurs and make an impact on the community we live in,” she said.
Members of the board provide various backgrounds, Gramm said, and their different experiences will benefit everyone overall.
“Texas Tech has done an incredible job in supporting innovation and entrepreneurship to-date, but we live in a global marketplace,” she said, “and so, what (board members) bring to the table is that kind of experience, and they will challenge us to do things that will take us to the next level.”
Establishing the Texas Tech Research Park 501(c)(3) provides specific opportunities the organization may not otherwise receive, Gramm said.
“It enables us to do things that allow us to work with industry, expedite contracts to engage industry, recruit industry that will create job opportunities for our students and for people in our community,” she said. “It will allow us to think about innovation a little bit differently, and that will help us to compete in a global marketplace.”
Vice president for research Joseph Heppert said the park will be available for use by students, faculty, staff and business members within the community and will be located between the Health Science Center and Tech academic campus.
“What a wonderful place and wonderful opportunity for us to create that kind of place that will draw students,” he said, “that will keep some of the best minds to come to Texas Tech and the Health Science Center and help them see this is a place where they can make their careers, make their fortune and also have an incredible impact on the state of Texas and on the nation.”
Innovation typically involves research and growth, and Heppert said the work of innovators and the innovators themselves can impact the university in the long-run.
“The technology and the knowledge we have benefit those who are making the innovation,” he said, “but those who are making the innovation also partner back with the university, and it’s, again, it’s an opportunity to expand research that’s coming back to support our research group.”
John D. Esparza, chairman of the newly formed board for the Research Park, said the park will allow students to branch out with support, so even if one fails, there is an opportunity for growth and learning.
“We’re sending the message that this is a place where we can take your ideas and collectively launch them and make that something that is — at least if we’re not going to see success there, we’re going to test it and I guarantee you that that individual’s going to try and try and try again,” he said.
Students who are serious about an idea or product are welcome to test their entrepreneurial capabilities just outside of campus.
“I think the sky’s going to be the limit when it comes to the amount of students that say, ‘Hey, did you know this is here?’ I hope that Dr. Schovanec puts this place on the first item of places to come visit when students come through here,” he said. “It’s certainly not that far removed from campus, but get them through here because I think they’re going to be really surprised.”
