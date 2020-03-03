Last update at 10:56 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3
After voting for the 2020 Primary Election ended in Lubbock earlier this evening, results for national, state and local offices continually are being updated.
Results for different positions in the Texas primary, according to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State website, include:
U.S. president:
Donald Trump wins the Republican Party primary in Texas. Joe Biden leads the Democratic Party with 27.82 percent of the votes followed by Bernie Sanders with 27.63 percent and Michael Bloomberg with 18.59 percent.
U.S. Senate, Texas:
John Cornyn wins the Republican Party primary. Mary "MJ" Hegar leads the Democratic Party with 24.56 percent of votes.
U.S. House of Representatives- Texas' 19th Congressional District:
Jodey Arrington won the Republican Party primary. Tom Watson is the only candidate in the Democratic Party.
Texas Railroad Commissioner:
James "Jim" Wright leads the Republican Party with 54.75 percent of the votes. Chrysta Castañeda leads the Democratic Party with 33.14 percent of votes.
Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court:
Nathan Hecht is the only candidate in the Republican Party. Amy Clark Meachum leads the Democratic Party with 78.39 percent of votes.
Member, State Board of Education, District 15:
Jay Johnson is the only candidate in the Republican Party. John Betancourt is the only candidate in the Democratic Party.
