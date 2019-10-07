Update at 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 7
Raiders Pass staff declared the report to be false.
Original story:
The Raiders Pass apartment complex is on lockdown after a report of a man with a weapon entered the complex.
Kinsley Ray, senior community assistant at Raiders Pass, which is located at 3120 4th St., said the investigation is still underway.
“We have not spotted the said person, but we are investigating it right now,” she said.
