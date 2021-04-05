The Suez Canal is a canal that connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. The canal is a trading route for boats to use instead of a boat going around the continent of Africa. A ship called the Ever Given blocked the canal for about a week causing distress and many problems.
Alan Pritchard, assistant professor of supply change management in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech, talked about where the effects of this blockage will be felt.
“It is a 120-mile water way that provides the shortest route between Asia and Europe,” Pritchard said. “On the surface, it seems that this blockage would affect only the European and Asian markets, however the ripple effects of the Suez Canal shutdown are already starting to occur, and they are happening globally.”
Pritchard said that during the past 12 months, economists' orders have spiked and because of that, ocean freight rates have increased as well Additionally, equipment shortages have also been on the rise in the world, meaning containers are less available to ship products.
“For six days there were approximately 300 container ships that were anchored on both sides of the Suez Canal as well as the Great Bitter Lake,” Pritchard said. “They are all waiting for permission to continue sailing to their destinations.”
Pritchard said over four million containers did not move for nearly a week, so the disruptions will have a large impact on the Asian and European market and the United States will eventually feel an impact from this as well.
“Those stalled containers have to go back to Asia and those same containers might be used to move product to the United States,” Pritchard said. “It will have a bigger impact on the European and Asian markets in the short term but over the next few weeks we will see an impact in the United States as well.”
Shad Dowlatshahi, a professor of practice at the Rawls College of Business at Tech, discussed whether the situation in the Suez Canal would impact the United States.
“About five percent of all international trade was tied up in that area,” Dowlatshahi said. “It does affect the U.S. to a certain extent, maybe not as much as other countries.”
Dowlatshahi said the Ever Given blocked the canal for roughly a week and products will now be backed up for about two weeks.
“The canal itself is pretty narrow,” Dowlatshahi said. “I would imagine that the capacity of the canal is not expanded greatly.”
Dowlatshahi said there were some concerns about some of the products on the boats that were rerouted including items that are perishable such as food, but these foods should be fine because they are in proper storage units on these vessels.
Daniel Taylor, an assistant professor of supply chain at the Rawls College of Business at Tech, explained how the blockage of the Suez Canal greatly disrupted the rest of the supply chain.
“Europe is very dependent on natural gas,” Taylor said. “The energy industry was probably the most reactive to this, so they sent several tankers around Africa as opposed to having them wait to resolve the blockage. Now it's going to take a couple of weeks to clear up this large travel jam.”
Energy prices were rising in Europe at the time, so it made financial sense to send a couple vessels around Africa, that way not all ships were waiting for the blockage to clear, Taylor said.
Most of the effects of the Suez Canal blockage will be felt in Europe, Taylor said. However, if the energy prices were to rise in Europe that will eventually translate into energy prices changing in the United States as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.