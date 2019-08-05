Locals and students can now register for Texas Tech’s annual Symposium on Modern Warfare.
The event, which will be titled “Leadership Modern Warfare,” will be hosted at 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the International Culture Center on 601 Indiana Ave., according to a Tech news release.
The event will have presentations regarding aspects of leadership in modern warfare, according to a news release. Some discussion items include proxy warfare, command philosophies, private military contractors, terrorist leaders, the war in Iraq, reform movements, tactical improvements and Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military’s intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
The speaker for the symposium will be four-star Gen. John Murray, who is the first commanding general for the U.S. Army Forces Command, an Army Command that focuses on modernization reform, according to the news release. Some of the activities in which Murray has participated are leadership positions and command from company through division with some assignments at the highest levels of the Army.
Those interested in attending the event should register by emailing their full name to andrew.hinton@ttu.edu, according to the news release. A luncheon will be hosted for the first 100 registered people.
The annual event is hosted by the Archive of Modern American Warfare, which is part of the Institute for Peace and Conflict, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.