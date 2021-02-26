The Board of Regents for Texas Tech System reconvened at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, to vote on items discussed by standing committees and to hear updates from the Student Government Association Presidents.
Chairman Michael Lewis called the meeting into session by asking the chancellor and presidents to present their introductions and recognitions.
Chancellor Tedd Mitchell started the meeting out by recognizing the team leaders in charge of leading the awards and recognitions team, the love our work team, the engagement team and the communications team. Chancellor Mitchell noted that the teams’ directives are to help advance and integrate the Values Culture, or the shared values, of the Tech System.
President of Tech main campus, Lawrence Schovanec, recognized Sierra Mello-Miles, director of Military and Veterans Programs and Noel Sloan, chief financial officer and sr. vice president for Administration and Finance. According to Schovanec, Tech lost over 90 million dollars due to COVID-19.
“We have been able to retain all of our personnel, faculty and staff. Didn’t have to resort to furloughs or salary reduction,” Schovanec said.
Following the remarks from Schovanec, Regents heard and approved the consent agenda for the meeting. The Chairman then asked for reports from the Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee, Audit Committee and Finance, Administration and Investment Committee.
The Regents approved several academic rank changes within all the system universities recommended from the Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee. The Regents also approved a bachelor of science degree in Honors Science and the Humanities on the Tech main campus and a doctoral degree in One Health Sciences at Tech Health Sciences Center Lubbock,
From the Audit Committee, the Regents approved the System’s audit report. Lastly from the Finance, Administration and Investment Committee, approved Tech main campus to negotiate with bookstore vendors and the 2020 Systems Financial Report.
Chairman Lewis then asked all four of the universities' Student Government Association Presidents to give their reports from their respective universities.
SGA President for Tech main campus, Hunter Heck, spoke on mental health initiatives such as wellness days, outdoor gathering space and the Beyond OK campaign. Heck then went on to speak about other initiatives with SGA such as BIG XII on the Hill, Safe Bars, Restorative Justice and much more.
In concluding her report to the Regents, Heck thanked Texas Tech for leaving such an impact on her life noting that this is her last report before she graduates in May.
The meeting was adjourned at 9:19 a.m. with the Board of Regents being set to meet again in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.