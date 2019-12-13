Faculty and staff achievements and Student Government Association campus milestones were some of the topics discussed during a Texas Tech System Board of Regents meeting Friday.
After reconvening, the board recognized multiple people within the Tech System who have had different achievements.
Angelo State University President Brian May recognized Zachary Sutterfield, an ASU student who was injured during a fire over a year ago at the Iconic Village Apartment complexes in San Marcos. May said the fire burned Sutterfield’s hands and scarred 70 percent of his body.
Before the fire in the San Marcos apartment complex, which occurred on July 20, 2018 and resulted in the death of five people, according to a San Antonio Express-News article, Sutterfield was an ASU student for two years, May said. After his time at ASU, Sutterfield transferred to Texas State University in San Marcos and would later have his life changed due to the fire.
During this fall semester, May said Sutterfield wanted to go back to school to be a high school English teacher, and ASU welcomed him back.
With the help of different members of the ASU community, May said Sutterfield was able to get the resources he needed, such as a Kubi telepresence robot that allows Sutterfield to attend classes from home.
“I can tell you, he’s ready to go to school,” May said.
May congratulated ASU employees including Dallas Swafford, director of Student Disability Services, Erin Ashworth-King, associate professor and chair in the Department of English and Modern Languages, and Kimberly Dickerson, associate professor and chair in the Department of Teacher Education, for their efforts in helping Sutterfield.
Afterward, Maj. Troy Gilbert, a Tech alumnus, was recognized for his service in the military.
Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell said Steven Oien, commander of Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0900, sent a message about Gilbert.
“On behalf of the patriots of Chapter 0900 Military Order of the Purple Heart South Plains of Texas, I thank you for Texas Tech’s support of our military members and veterans and for being Texas’ first Purple Heart university,” Mitchell said regarding the message from Oien.
Tech always honors and remembers veterans, Mitchell said regarding the message.
“Please accept this challenge coin honoring Maj. Troy Gilbert, a Texas Tech graduate from the class of ’93,” he said regarding the message. “He was killed in action supporting combat troops during operation Iraqi Freedom.”
Other individuals honored during the meeting include:
- Kimberly Gramm, Tech associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship, for being appointed to the Texas Product Development and Small Business Incubator Board earlier this month.
- Mike Mauldin, who has been the chairman, the vice president and the CEO of First National Bank of the Hereford region, for becoming the director of the upcoming Tech Excellence in Banking Program.
- Katharine Hayhoe, co-director of the Tech Climate Center, for being one of 15 women to be named 2019 Canadian Women of the Year.
- Matthew Dewey, former senior executive director of marketing and communications in the University of Michigan’s Office of University Development, for being named Tech’s new chief marketing and communication officer.
- Sara Henly, Tech HSC veterans and military adviser, for leading the veterans resource center amid Military Times’ Best for Vets: Colleges 2020 ranking the Tech Health Sciences Center in 10th under the Career and Technical Colleges category.
- Lori Rice-Spearman, Tech HSC provost and chief academic officer, for serving as Tech HSC interim president.
- Keino McWhinney for joining the Tech System as secretary of the Board of Regents and executive assistant to the chancellor on Dec. 1.
- Sarah Keyton for becoming the Tech System’s associate vice chancellor for state relations.
- Melinda Corwin, professor in the Tech HSC Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences and director of the School of Health Professions Stroke and Aphasia Recovery Program, for hosting the annual Aphasia Arts Camp in June, which consisted of 21 participants with aphasia and Tech HSC students making art for the community.
In addition to honoring members of the Tech System, SGA representatives from the System’s institutions provided updates on efforts to improve campus life and student engagement.
Tech SGA President David Rivero said his administration was successful in conducting the SGA Townhall Meeting, promoting Lime scooter safety by partnering with Tech Transportation and Parking Services and offering free coffee, blue books and scantrons during finals. To improve the campus experience at the Tech Costa Rica campus, he said the student councils of both campuses are collaborating.
Through promoting Rent College Pads, a resource used to find off-campus housing, Rivero said SGA also is working to help students find housing that best suits their needs. Tech SGA also is working to host career and internship fairs for students.
Tim Brown, SGA senator for the Tech HSC Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, said SGA is trying to promote student value-based culture at the Tech HSC through promotional videos and handbooks. In the books, students can sign a pledge to adhere to values including one team, kindhearted, integrity, visionary and beyond service.
Along with these efforts, ASU SGA President Brayden Woods said SGA has raised $4,678.52 for the Ram Family Student Scholarship during Giving Tuesday.
Also, since Woods is ending his term as ASU SGA president, he said Austin Habecker will serve as the new SGA president and Dylan Sanders will serve as the new SGA vice president for the university.
In addition to the recognitions and SGA reports, a motion was carried to approve the consent agenda and acknowledge its review of the information agenda.
The consent agenda consisted of items including a request to approve “Rentz Family Undergraduate Materials Testing and Metallurgy Laboratory” as the name for a lab located in the Tech Mechanical Engineering North building and “Wood Family Foundation Classroom” as the name of a classroom in the Academic Classroom Building located on the Tech HSC Permian Basin campus.
The agenda also consisted of the request to commission ASU police officers, Dominique Coverson and Jose Osornio, and Tech police officers, Carlos Macias, Christopher Wischkaemper and Gomesindo Perez. Along with these items, a request to authorize a contract with Pizza Hut to license a pizza operation in Murray Hall on the Tech campus, a contract with Einstein Bros. Bagels to license a retail bagel operation in the Tech Rawls College of Business and a one-year contract extension with Elsevier B.V. for the Tech System was included.
